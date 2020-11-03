Florida precinct reports more than 100% voter turnout, it’s not an error

A precinct in Orange County, Florida, reported a voter turnout rate of more than 100% on Tuesday.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections posted a Twitter thread on Tuesday citing state turnout data, showing that Precinct 538 had voter turnout exceeding 100%.

Officials explained that as of Oct. 6, the registration deadline, there were 754 voters registered in the precinct.

However, after that deadline, some residents updated their address – placing them in the precinct – and voted, bringing the total number of people who voted above 754.

Precinct 538 includes the University of Central Florida area.

The county, overall, had reached 70% voter turnout by Tuesday afternoon – in an election that has drummed up a record amount of enthusiasm.

Florida is one of the key battleground states that has been targeted by both presidential campaigns.

President Trump narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton Florida by a margin of about 1.2% in 2016.

