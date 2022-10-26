Florida poll shows DeSantis, Rubio with double-digit leads over Crist, Demings

The Florida governor’s race is beginning to look like a “blowout,” and the U.S. Senate race is barely any closer, according to new polling from the University of North Florida.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has the support of 55% of registered voters, with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist at 41%, according to a UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) poll.

FLORIDA DEBATE: DESANTIS VOWS TO PUT CRIST ‘OUT TO PASTURE’ AS DEMOCRAT DEFENDS GENDER SURGERIES FOR MINORS

Approximately 4% of those surveyed did not have a preference or refused to answer, while less than 1% of those polled planned to vote for a third party.

FLORIDA DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CALLED LATINOS ‘RACIST’ IN FACEBOOK LIVE CHAT

“Given DeSantis’ historic fundraising and popularity among Republicans, his lead in this race is not surprising,” Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director, said in a press release. “The surprise in these numbers is that a statewide race in Florida is closer to a blowout than a recount.”

JOY REID, JEMELE HILL BLAME RACISM, ‘PROXIMITY TO WHITENESS’ FOR DESANTIS’ POPULARITY WITH HISPANICS

Regarding the senatorial race, 54% of respondents indicated they would vote for Sen. Marco Rubio, against 43% of respondents who favored Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings.

Approximately 3% of respondents did not know or refused to give an answer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Power Rankings rate the race between DeSantis and Crist as “likely Republican” and the Florida Senate race as “leaning Republican.”

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The survey of 622 registered, likely Florida voters from Oct. 17-22 has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.