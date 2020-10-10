Florida Police Chiefs Association makes first-ever presidential endorsement, backs Donald Trump

The Florida Police Chiefs Association endorsed Donald Trump for re-election in the organization’s first-ever presidential endorsement.

The association made its endorsement in a press conference, thanking Trump for his “support of law enforcement, public safety and law and order.”

“President Trump’s support of law enforcement is unmatched, and he continues to support law enforcement by ensuring we have the tools, training and information we need to protect our communities,” a spokesman said during the announcement.

The president called the association to thank it for the endorsement, saying they are “the bravest and best.”

“It means so much to me, I really appreciate it,” Trump said on the call.

The president tweeted out a video of the call, saying, “I was honored to receive the first ever Presidential Endorsement from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Thank you, I will NEVER let you down!”

Trump continues to challenge Biden’s endorsements, claiming that the former vice president has no backing from law enforcement, but Fox News reported on Sept. 4 that more than 175 current and former law enforcement officials endorsed Joe Biden.

However, law enforcement organizations – unions, fraternities, orders – have largely endorsed Trump.

The Fraternal Order of Police, which boasts 355,000 members nationwide, in September announced that its members voted unanimously to endorse Trump.

The International Union of Police Associations also endorsed Trump for re-election, saying he “has done more for Law Enforcement in the past two and a half years than was accomplished in the eight years that preceded his election.”