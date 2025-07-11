Florida officials reveal criminal backgrounds of migrants held at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Some individuals awaiting deportation at “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida were convicted of serious crimes, according to new information from the Florida Attorney General’s office.

“The left-wing press continues to spend their time amplifying false reports, but the reality is that there are monsters awaiting deportation within Alligator Alcatraz far worse than the monsters lurking in the surrounding Everglades,” Jeremy Redfern, communications director for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, said in a statement.

“This group of murderers, rapists, and gang members are just a small sample of the deranged psychopaths that Florida is helping President Trump and his administration remove from our country,” he continued.

Lazaro Rodriguez Santana, a Cuban national, was convicted in Texas of sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Honduran national Jose Fortin was convicted of second-degree murder in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Furthermore, authorities say Oscar “Satan” Sanchez of Honduras is an MS-13 gang member who faced convictions for resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit murder and assault in New York, as well as RICO offenses.

Guatemalan national Luis Donald Corado was convicted of burglary, forced entry, and voyeurism in Miami. Specifically, Corado’s case involved him looking into a woman’s window, according to the Florida official’s office.

Venezuelan national Wilfredo Alberto Lazama-Garcia is wanted for murder and aggravated robbery in the South American country. He is presumed to be a “gotaway” in 2021 during the border crisis.

In the United States, he was convicted of conspiracy “to defraud the U.S. government in Oklahoma.” Eddy Lopez Jemot of Cuba was convicted of murder, arson, and assault. He was arrested for “cutting the throat of an elderly woman” in Key Largo, Florida, and then lit her residence on fire with hopes of hiding the evidence.

Later that night, he allegedly “threatened to kill” another woman via beheading.

The facility is receiving initial backing by the state of Florida and is expected to receive repurposed FEMA funds on the federal level.

“It’s known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate, because I looked outside, and that’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon,” Trump said while touring the facility earlier this month. “But very soon, this facility will have some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet.”

Alligator Alcatraz opened earlier this month with fierce opposition from environmentalists, who oppose its location in the Everglades, as well as some Democrats, who have been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration and deportation policies.

“This proposed detention center isn’t just cruel, it’s environmentally catastrophic. This facility would desecrate ecologically critical wetlands, trample on Tribal sovereignty, and transform one of the world’s most cherished ecosystems into a prison camp for political gain,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a June 24 news release.