Florida GOP congressman and former Green Beret kicks off six-figure ad buy highlighting Afghanistan fall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Florida GOP congressman and former Army Green Beret kicked off a six-figure ad buy highlighting the anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan.

Fox News Digital first obtained the new digital ads from Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., that will be running in Florida as he and other Republicans run for re-election.

The ads blast President Biden over the botched and deadly pullout from Afghanistan that saw 13 American service members killed and the Taliban take over the Middle Eastern nation.

FORMER AFGHAN PRESIDENT GIVES REASON FOR FLEEING, SAYS HE WANTS TO RETURN AND ‘HELP MY COUNTRY HEAL’

“It’s been a year since the Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and not one senior administration official has resigned or been fired,” Waltz told Fox News Digital. “It’s imperative we get accountability for the 13 Gold Star families and the Americans and allies we left behind terrorist lines.”

“I hope these ads will serve as a reminder that we need to get to the bottom of this debacle,” he added.

One of the ads, titled “Accountable,” calls for Biden to be held accountable for the disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

“What kind of accountability have we gotten from Joe Biden’s Pentagon and his administration?” Waltz asked while highlighting his calls for accountability in the wake of the withdrawal. “Zero. Nothing.”

Another ad titled “Terrorism” torches the Biden administration over the rise of the Taliban following America’s departure.

Waltz said “the intelligence community” is warning that “Al-Qaeda” and “ISIS” are still in the area, “except this time we have no local allies.”

“They’re being hunted down and we have no bases in the region,” Waltz said. “We have to get to the bottom as to why these decisions were made.”

A third ad touches on Waltz being the “first and only Green Beret” in Congress and how he saw neighbors turn on each other in other countries while in the service.

“Never thought I’d see that again. Not in our own country,” Waltz said. “But today, U.S. citizens who hate America are glorified, and good American families can’t put food on the table.”

WHITE HOUSE DRAFTS MEMO DEFENDING AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

“It’s just wrong,” Waltz added, encouraging voters to “vote to end the extreme left takeover” of America.

Waltz’s ads come on the one year anniversary of Biden’s disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The situation compounded over the course of August 2022 as Americans and our allies in the country alike struggled to escape the country as the Taliban descended.

U.S. military equipment was captured by the terrorist organization as the Biden administration fumbled the evacuation of civilians and American allies that saw a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

Thirteen American service members were killed in the explosion alongside scores of civilians looking to escape the war-torn country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president and his administration received incredible backlash over the withdrawal and deaths of the service members and civilians, especially as Americans were left trapped in Afghanistan as the military pulled out.

The pullout is a major black mark on the Biden administration’s foreign policy track record and will likely be a key messaging point for Republicans as they look to take back Congress.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.