Florida college students weigh in on Biden’s student loan handout

GAINESVILLE, FL- Students at the University of Florida were asked if they support student loan debt forgiveness after Biden announced handout for certain student loan borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

“I definitely do because there’s a lot of people that aren’t as fortunate as me to be able to get as much aid,” a student who doesn’t have student loans told Fox News Digital when asked if they support the move.

“I think a certain amount of loan forgiveness is a good program from the government,” another student said.

“I think it’s kind of unfair to people that have paid loans before,” one student said.

When asked if President Biden’s new plan on student loan handouts was enough, some students said it was a “start.”

One student told Fox News that “it’s not exactly enough because most people have three and four times that much debt.”

Another student said Biden “shouldn’t do it all.”

“I really think he could care less about the actual loan aspect of it. I think that it’s really to put himself in a good light with younger voters,” the student explained.

According to a Penn Wharton Budget Model, a one-time handout of $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 will cost around $300 billion for taxpayers.

Fox News Digital asked students where this money would come from.

Some students didn’t know.

“I have no idea,” a student admitted. “But the federal government is huge, and we are always accruing debt. So I’d rather that be accrued because it’s going to people like students and graduates and people in the workforce rather than to other programs.”

“Print more money, what are you going to do,” one student suggested.

Some students admitted the money would be coming from American taxpayers.

Noting the fairness of the plan, one student told Fox News Digital “it’s coming out of our paychecks, coming out of our parents’ paychecks, it’s coming out of the paychecks of the hardest working people in our country. And I think it’s kind of unfair to them to give people a break.”

