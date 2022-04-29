Florida AG Moody releases internal DHS document she says contradicts Mayorkas testimony on border crisis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday released an internal Department of Homeland Security document that she says contradicts DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ testimony to House lawmakers about the ongoing border crisis.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan asked Mayorkas on Thursday if he thought “that maybe, just maybe, your actions and your policies are encouraging migrants to come to the border?”

“I do not,” Mayorkas replied.

The DHS document, which Moody exclusively shared with Fox News Digital, listed “Perceptions of favorable U.S. immigration policies” as one of the reasons migrants have given for surging to the border.

Other reasons included pursuit of economic and educational opportunities. The document appears to be from early 2021.

“It has been two months since I called on Secretary Mayorkas to resign in light of his flagrant neglect of the crisis at the border and his indifference to the safety of Americans,” Moody told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Secretary Mayorkas’s misrepresentations to Congress, however, are beyond the pale. Congressional leadership across the political spectrum should be appalled and take swift action. Florida will continue leading the fight against President Biden’s reckless immigration policies,” the Florida attorney general added.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Border crossings have surged to historic levels during Biden’s time in office. The border crisis is only expected to intensify due to President Biden’s announced ending of Title 42.

Mayorkas on Wednesday claimed that the Biden administration has “effectively managed” the border crisis.

“We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain … only Congress can fix this,” Mayorkas testified.

“Yet, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States.”

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting