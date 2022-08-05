First Texas bus of migrants arrives in NYC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first busload of illegal migrants from Texas has been dropped off in New York City.

Roughly 50 migrants arrived at a Port Authority in New York City on Friday. They were greeted and brought into the custody of non-governmental charity workers and volunteers.

The bus of illegal migrants was sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been shipping border-crossers into liberal cities to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” said Abbott.

TEXAS KEEPS PRESSURE ON DC AS MORE MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE NEAR US CAPITOL

Texas is continuing its campaign to get the federal government’s attention as more illegal migrants arrive at the nation’s capital from Texas by bus.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

The latest busload of migrants from Texas arrived in D.C. late Tuesday night. Texas has said they have sent least 5,100 migrants to the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the District of Columbia National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a “humanitarian crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about migrants being sent to their cities, with the city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona has denied sending migrants to New York City.)

Abbott has invited the mayors to visit the border, but Adams declined.