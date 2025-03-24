First on Fox: Republican senators urged to ‘go on offense’ on DOGE goals, highlight work with Trump, Musk

EXCLUSIVE: The Senate Republican campaign committee is calling on GOP senators to showcase the mission of President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk to “eliminate wasteful spending” by the federal government.

In a memo shared first with Fox News on Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is urging senators to spotlight that Trump’s recently created Department of Government Efficiency, better known by its acronym DOGE, is pushing to “streamline federal operations, eliminate wasteful spending, and reduce the size of the bloated federal bureaucracy.”

The memo points to recent national surveys, including the latest Fox News poll, that indicate majority support by Americans to tackle federal waste and fraud and downsize the government.

But those same surveys also point to the public’s dissatisfaction with how DOGE is carrying out its mission, including major cuts to the federal government workforce. And the polls indicate that Americans hold an unfavorable view of Musk, the world’s richest person and the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, whom Trump picked to steer DOGE.

DOGE has swept through federal agencies during the first two months of the Trump administration, rooting out what the White House argues was billions in wasteful federal spending. Additionally, it has taken a meat cleaver to the federal workforce, resulting in a massive downsizing of employees. The moves by DOGE grabbed tons of national attention and have triggered a slew of lawsuits in response.

The Democratic National Committee as well as congressional Democrats have repeatedly targeted both DOGE and Musk.

“Trump’s Firing Spree Devastates Veterans, Children with Disabilities – and His Own Supporters,” the subject line of a recent DNC email to supporters claimed.

But the NRSC, pointing to the polls which indicate the popularity of the DOGE mission, calls on GOP senators to “drive the message that President Trump and Senate Republicans are undoing the Biden-Harris spending that drove inflation and higher costs of living.”

The NRSC also emphasizes that senators and their communications staff should highlight the “overall popularity of cutting wasteful spending” and offer “numerous examples of egregious waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government.”

The NRSC also calls on senators and their staff to “work with Musk, the DOGE team, and Cabinet secretaries to identify any mistakes, request quick action, and communicate as one team.”

And Senate Republican communications staff are urged to “make suggestions about potential cuts publicly and privately. Be a leader on cuts your Senator is passionate about through regional and new media.”

Looking ahead to next year’s midterm elections, when the GOP aims to expand its 53-47 majority in the chamber, the NRSC emphasizes that “Senate Republicans have one job: lock arms with the White House, amplify this fight, and ride this wave to victory in 2026.”

And the NRSC warns that “the alternative – fracture, waffling, silence – cedes trust, voters, and the narrative to Democrats.”