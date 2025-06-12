FIRST ON FOX: High ranking DOJ official resigns post to run for attorney general in red state

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Aaron Reitz, a top official in President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, has resigned his post in the administration to run for attorney general of Texas, entering what he is calling a “fight for the soul of Texas.”

Reitz, a former Marine and chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, served in the Trump administration under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy.

Following speculation of a possible run for Texas attorney general, one of the most powerful positions in the state, Reitz resigned his position with the DOJ on Wednesday and officially launched his campaign the day after.

“If we lose Texas, we lose the Republic,” Reitz said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“This is no time for half-measures or untested cowards,” he said, adding, “We are in a fight for the soul of Texas, our nation, and Western civilization itself.”

“As Attorney General, I’ll use every ounce of legal firepower to defend President Trump, crush the radical Left, advance the America and Texas First agenda, and look out for everyday Texans,” he said.

This comes as current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is running in hopes of replacing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in one of the most hotly contested primary races of the year.

Reitz pledged to partner with the Trump administration to “clean up the border catastrophe with mass deportations and enhanced border security, take down the Soros-backed district attorneys, obliterate woke indoctrination, expose and root out election fraud, and defend our Constitutional rights without apology.”

Reitz touted his conservative bona fides, saying, “I’ve spent my entire career in the trenches with the toughest conservatives in America.”

He is likely to garner endorsements from some of the country’s leading Republicans, with DOJ officials, including Bondi, giving him a string of fond farewells after he announced his departure.

In an X post Bondi said: “I’m proud to have worked with @aaron_reitz at @TheJusticeDept. Aaron played a central role in our work to Make America Safe Again — his next chapter will surely contribute to @POTUS’s mission, and I look forward to seeing what Aaron does next in his home state of Texas!”

FBI Director Kash Patel also chimed in, saying “Aaron is a personal friend, great American, and a relentless advocate for law and order. Thanks for serving our country, now it’s time to deliver on his next mission. Good luck.”

Before serving in the Trump administration and on Cruz’s staff, Reitz previously held the position of Texas Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy under Paxton.

In December, Paxton spoke very highly of Reitz, saying, “he’s a proven and effective fighter for our Constitution and American Values” who was “our ‘offensive coordinator’ leading my very aggressive Texas-v-Biden docket.”

Paxton said that while working in his office Reitz “spearheaded some of our agency’s most consequential actions on border security, immigration, Big Tech, Covid, energy, the environment, and election integrity.”

Texas Republican state Senator Mayes Middleton, another pro-Trump conservative, is also running for attorney general.