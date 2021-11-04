While the 2024 presidential nomination season doesn’t start in earnest for another year, after the conclusion of the 2022 midterms, the extremely early moves are well underway.

Now comes the first sizeable cattle call of potential GOP White House hopefuls, courtesy of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual national leadership conference.

The main political focus of the four-day confab, which kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas, will be the GOP’s aim to win back congressional majorities in next year’s midterms.

TRUMP TIPTOES AROUND TEASING A 2024 RUN DURING IOWA RALLY

But the conference is drawing eight Republicans that pundits see as possible 2024 presidential contenders, who will speak in person to the influential crowd of GOP leaders, rainmakers, mega donors, and activists.

The potential 2024 hopefuls giving addresses at the event include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida (chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s reelection arm), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.