First lady Jill Biden undergoes foot procedure at Walter Reed ‘to flush out debris from a puncture wound’

First lady Jill Biden underwent a “successful” medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove an object logged in her foot, her office announced.

Biden injured herself in Hawaii last weekend while walking on a beach when an indeterminate “object” lodged itself in her foot, according to the White House.

The first lady “underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound. After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture,” press secretary for the first lady, Michael LaRosa, said in a statement.

The wound is “clean, free of infection” and anticipated to “heal nicely.”

The president is expected to depart with the first lady for the White House late Thursday night.

JILL BIDEN AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: FIRST LADY TO STOP IN ALASKA WHILE HEADING TO JAPAN

The first lady visited Hawaii Sunday, on her way home from cheering on the U.S. at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

She visited a pop-up coronavirus vaccination center on the island of Oahu and urged people to get vaccinated to “help us move past this virus once and for all.”

Biden said the virus has become “more contagious than ever,” as the U.S. saw a nearly 47% increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases over the last seven days, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I’m here to ask everyone listening right now, to choose to get vaccinated,” the first lady said.

Though Hawaii has vaccinated roughly 60% of its population, the health department reported a nearly 140% increase in the state’s seven-day average for new cases since July 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New mask guidelines have popped up nationwide as the delta variant grips a new hold and infection rates have increased.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has said masks will be required while indoors for all individuals regardless of vaccination status until at least 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.