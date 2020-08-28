Fireworks spell out 'Trump,' '2020' over Washington Monument at close of GOP convention

Fireworks spelling out “Trump” and “2020” illuminated the sky over the Washington Monument Thursday night at the conclusion of President Trump’s formal nomination acceptance speech during the final day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The firework display lined up with the end of the president’s speech, Thursday night.

TRUMP VOWS ‘SECURITY’ AS HE ACCEPTS GOP NOMINATION, WARNS BIDEN WOULD ‘END AMERICAN GREATNESS’

The fireworks spelled out “Trump” and “2020” in red, white and blue over the Washington Monument.

The Republican National Committee filed a permit to the National Mall and Memorial Parks for the aerial fireworks display last week to commemorate the president’s acceptance and the final day of their convention.

The president delivered his address, which lasted for more than an hour, striking a hopeful tone, and making the case directly to voters for four more years.

IVANKA TRUMP PRAISES HER FATHER AS THE ‘PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT’

“For America, nothing is impossible,” the president said as he concluded his remarks. “Over the next four years, we will prove worthy of this magnificent legacy. We will reach stunning new heights. And we will show the world that, for America, no dream is beyond our reach.”

“Together, we are unstoppable. Together, we are unbeatable. Because together, we are the proud CITIZENS of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” Trump said. “And on November 3rd, we will make America safer, we will make America stronger, we will make America prouder, and we will make America GREATER than ever before!”