Fired cybersecurity chief may include Trump attorney in lawsuit over death threats

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs said Tuesday he plans to take legal action against people who have threatened his life after he disagreed with his onetime boss, President Trump, over the validity of the Nov. 3 election.

Krebs has said the vote was the most secure in the country’s history, undercutting Trump’s claims in the past month that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden only because it was rigged.

Trump fired him shortly after he made the statement, and Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova later called Krebs a moron who should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot.”

The ex-cyber-security chief told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s TODAY show on Tuesday that his “exceptional team of lawyers” are “probably going to be busy” and that they are “taking a look at all [of their] available opportunities.”

“They can know that there are things coming,” he pledged.

DiGenova’s statements aired Monday on an episode of the “Howie Carr Show” that was simulcast on the Trump-backing cable channel Newsmax.

Since Trump dismissed Krebs last month, the president and his campaign have worked continuously to try to prove unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.

Thus far, most of their legal challenges have been unsuccessful, with states certifying vote counts that handed the White House to the former vice president.

Krebs pointed out to Guthrie that the statement that led to his dismissal was a “community assessment” and that he has “yet to see anything based in reality that would change [his] opinion” — though there are “certainly opportunities” for the Trump campaign going forward.

“But again, based on the controls that are in place across the system, we have confidence that this was a secure election,” he reiterated.

Krebs said that the proof was in the paper ballots – a point he also made in his Sunday interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” – and their voter-verifiable paper audit trail, adding that his service in the U.S. government was rooted in an ideal of “country over party.”

“I am a lifelong Republican … I served with honor in the Trump administration and I will always be thankful to President Trump for the opportunity to lead” the cybersecurity unit, he said. “But again, when you enter federal service, you pledge an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution from threats: foreign and domestic.”

“Country over party. That’s what we did,” Krebs concluded. “We approached it in a nonpartisan way and we did it right.”

Fox News has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.