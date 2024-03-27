Fifth Circuit continues block on Texas immigration law

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A divided appeals court said in a late-night ruling that a controversial Texas immigration law cannot go into effect as the state appeals a ruling that blocked it.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the 2-1 ruling regarding Senate Bill 4 on Tuesday night, just a week after it had previously blocked the law, which – if enforced – would allow law enforcement in Texas to arrest suspected illegal immigrants and allow state judges to deport them. The court noted that this tends to be the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“The broadest exercise of federal discretion is the Executive’s decision not to pursue either civilly or criminally the very noncitizens whom Texas has drawn a bead upon in enacting new state laws. The discretion to pursue these same noncitizens likely lies exclusively with the Executive,” Chief Judge Priscilla Richman wrote.

She cited a 2023 U.S. v. Texas case in which the Lone Star State and neighboring Louisiana challenged the Biden Administration’s guidelines regarding the arrest and removal of non-citizens, reiterating the authority lies with the Executive Branch.

For months, Texas has made urgent appeals to judges that the state cannot afford to wait for tougher border measures.

Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. The law says they are to be sent to ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, even if they are not Mexican citizens. Migrants who do not leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

In court, Texas has argued the law mirrors the U.S. government’s immigration enforcement. The Justice Department has argued that it is a clear violation of federal authority and would create chaos at the border.

Richman and Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez voted to block the law, while Judge Andrew Oldham voted for it to go into effect.

Richman and Oldham are Republican appointees, while Ramirez was appointed by President Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.