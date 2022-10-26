Fetterman’s ‘scary’ performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate

PITTSBURGH – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are locked in a tight race for U.S. Senate, but voters in Pittsburgh told Fox News one thing was clear: Oz won Tuesday night’s debate.

“Clearly, Mehmet Oz displayed a lot more public speaking skills,” Jon said.

Oz, a Republican, and Fetterman, a Democrat, addressed a wide range of issues during their first and only debate, including fracking, abortion and crime.

“I think Dr. Oz won,” Francine told Fox News. “Fetterman looked a little scary. Sick.”

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, stumbled over several answers during the debate. Afterward, his campaign said the closed captioning system used to assist Fetterman was slow and full of errors. The debate host denied those claims.

Scott liked Oz’s direct answers to debate questions, but wasn’t sure how he felt about either candidate.

“My honest opinion, I think Pennsylvania is in a bad spot because I don’t think either Senator is really good for the state,” he said.