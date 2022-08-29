Fetterman said he opposes voter ID laws because ‘people of color are less likely to have their ID’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, opposes voter identification laws because poor people and “people of color” are “less likely to have their ID at any one given time.”

Despite their prevalence worldwide, Fetterman, who is running for the open Keystone State Senate seat against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, has been an outspoken opponent of voter ID laws in America.

Falling in line with the progressive orthodoxy, Fetterman has decried voter ID laws as “insidious and unnecessary” during his tenure as the Keystone State’s lieutenant governor.

In fact, Fetterman went as far as to claim the laws — which are the standard in most countries worldwide — suppressed the vote and said he was “horrified” by Republicans’ push for the measures in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

Fetterman also said that poorer Americans and “people of color” are less likely to have their ID on them at any given moment, such as when voting for an elected official.

“In my own state, they are going to pass, attempt to pass a constitutional amendment making sure that universal voting ID for every time you vote, not just when you sign up to vote, but every time you vote,” Fetterman said in December 2021.

“Because they understand that at any given time, there’s tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who typically are on the poorer side and are people of color that are less likely to have their ID at any one given time,” the Democrat nominee continued.

According to a 2015 study by Project Vote, 87 percent of Black voters reported having a government ID while 13 percent said they did not.

Ninety percent of Hispanic voters reported having government IDs while 10 percent did not. Ninety-five percent of White American voters reported having government IDs while five percent did not.

Voter ID laws are popular among a vast supermajority of Americans, as well as the supermajority of Black voters and non-White voters.

The measures are used in 46 out of 47 European nations sans the United Kingdom, though former Prime Minster Boris Johnson supported them, according to a 2021 Crime Prevention Research Center study.

Other national Democrats have been outspoken against voter ID, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, who claimed rural Americans had difficulty photocopying their IDs to vote.

Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams flipped on the subject of voter ID laws last year and Peach State Senator Raphael Warnock joined her.

Voter ID became a subject of an intense national debate that Democrats ended up losing out on as they attempted to jam through a voting rights overhaul through Congress.

The change in tone coming from the Democrats could be due to the American public’s positive sentiment toward the policies the blue party decried as “racist.”

Fetterman’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.