Fetterman hauls in $8.3 million in the month and a half after Pennsylvania primary

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s reputation as ferocious fundraiser is soaring.

The state’s Democratic Senate nominee on Tuesday announced that he raked in a massive $11 million during the April-June second quarter of 2022 midterm fundraising. Fetterman’s team spotlighted that $8.3 million of that haul came after the lieutenant governor easily won the Democratic Senate primary on May 17.

While Fetterman had put together a string of solid fundraising quarters, his latest haul is nearly triple his best previous fundraising report. And his campaign notes that it’s the most money any Pennsylvania Senate candidate has ever brought in during a single quarter of fundraising.

“The outpouring of support for our campaign since we became Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee has just been extraordinary,” Fetterman said in a statement.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2022 MIDTERMS POWER RANKINGS

Fetterman is facing off against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, the cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician who until the launch of his Senate campaign late last year was host of TV’s popular “Dr. Oz Show,” in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. The race is one of a handful in battleground states across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.

According to his team, Fetterman had $5.5 million cash on hand as of the end of June, roughly $1.3 million more than the amount in his campaign coffers at the end of March. The campaign also announced that they received over 358,000 donations from more than 200,000 unique donors, including contributions from more than 139,000 first-time donors.

WHAT THE MOST RECENT POLL IN THE FETTERMAN-OZ PENNSYLVANIA RACE SHOWS

“We’re well on our way to flipping this seat in November with your help,” Fetterman touted. “To date in our campaign, we’ve received donations from over 109,000 donors in Pennsylvania, which could fill both Heinz Field and PNC Park at the same time.”

Fetterman grabbed nearly 60% of the vote in the Democratic Senate primary, easily topping Rep. Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Alexandria Khalil, a member of the Jenkintown Borough Council.

Oz narrowly edged out Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, Gulf War combat veteran and Treasury Department official in former President George W. Bush’s administration, in a crowded field of GOP contenders. The Republican nomination race went into overtime, with McCormick conceding in early June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oz — who has yet to disclose his second quarter fundraising figures — self-financed much of his primary campaign, shelling out more than $10 million of his own money. Candidates have until Friday to file their reports with the Federal Election Commission.

The most recent public opinion survey in the general election race, conducted in early June by Suffolk University for USA Today, indicated Fetterman with a nine-point lead over Oz.