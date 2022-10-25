Fetterman dismisses concern over ‘fitness to serve,’ doesn’t say whether he will release medical records

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman dismissed concern over whether he is fit to serve in the Senate and would not commit to a release of his medical records during a Tuesday evening debate between himself and Dr. Mehmet Oz, his GOP challenger in the race.

Asked whether he would release his medical records “in the interest of transparency,” Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, said, “To me, for transparency, it’s about showing up. I’m here today to have a debate.”

“I have speeches in front of 3,000 people in Montgomery, you know, all across Pennsylvania, big, big crowds,” he added. “I believe if my doctor believes that I’m fit to serve, and that’s what I believe is appropriate.”

In citing his doctor’s assessment of his health, Fetterman insisted that he and his campaign have “been transparent” about the ongoing recovery issues he faces.

FETTERMAN’S MEDICAL REPORT WRITTEN BY DOCTOR WHO CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $1,300 TO HIS CAMPAIGN: PUBLIC RECORDS

“With two weeks before the election, you know, I have run a campaign and I have been transparent about being very open, about the fact where I use captioning and I believe that, again, my doctors, the real doctors that I believe, they all believe that I’m ready to be serve [sic].”

Pressed on whether he would release his medical records for Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman said: “Again, my doctor believes that I’m fit to be serving and that’s what I believe is where I am standing.”

Last week, Fetterman’s doctor, Dr. Clifford Chen at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said in a medical report that the Senate candidate “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.” Chen said that while Fetterman’s speech is “normal,” there are “occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word but it is actually not processed properly.”

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE DEBATE: OZ, FETTERMAN SPAR OVER ABORTION, DEM WON’T SAY WHEN LIMITS SHOULD BE

It was later revealed, according to records from the Federal Election Commission, that Chen had donated more than $1,300 to his campaign in the past year. Chen made a $100 donation to the Fetterman campaign on Sept. 23, $230 on July 28, and $500 on July 8. He also donated $500 to the Fetterman campaign on June 17, 2021.

Chen’s letter came after months of demands from both the Oz campaign and the public for Fetterman to be transparent about his health following his stroke on May 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The only debate between the two Pennsylvania Senate candidates was held Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Fetterman and Oz will square off in the state’s November 8 Senate election.