Fetterman calls out ‘anarchy’ in LA, noting that Dems forfeit ‘moral high ground’ by failing to decry violence

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spoke out against the “anarchy and true chaos” in Los Angeles, declaring that Democrats forfeit “moral high ground” if they do not decry the violence.

“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” Fetterman declared in a post on X.

Elon Musk replied to Fetterman’s post with an American flag emoji.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy noted, “It’s hard to preach hard truths to your own side. I respect this.”

Deputy White House chief of staff and Cabinet secretary Taylor Budowich responded to Fetterman in a post, writing: “This is a wake up call for many Democrats: there is no room for you in the party of @GavinNewsom and @KamalaHarris. Their self-obsessed pursuits of power are blind to you and your concerns. They defend chaos, reject biology, and are unbothered by the invasion of our nation.”

President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops in response to the unrest in LA.

“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated,” the president asserted on Monday in a Truth Social post.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted in a tweet on Monday evening that U.S. Marines were being deployed to the city “to restore order.”