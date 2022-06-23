Feds search home of former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, sources say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official with President Donald Trump’s administration, federal sources told Fox News.

An official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC confirmed to Fox News that there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Clark’s Lorton, Virginia, residence on Wednesday, but would not say more. Clark’s name is expected to come up in hearings with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office DC has no comment regarding the nature of that activity or any particular individuals.

