Feds search Giuliani apartment in Ukraine investigation: report

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, seizing electronic devices, according to a report from the New York Times.

The raid on Giuliani, who has served as a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, comes as federal authorities were investigating whether Giuliani violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.

Fox News has reached out to a representative for Giuliani for comment. The FBI told Fox News that they have no comment on the matter, and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York has declined to comment as well.

This is a developing story.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.