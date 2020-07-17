Federalist publisher says US lockdowns are ‘what China wants’

Federalist publisher Ben Domenech on Friday said he believes recurring lockdowns are “what China wants” to devastate the U.S. economy and the media is “playing into China’s hands” with its coronavirus coverage.

Domenech told Fox News’ John Roberts on “America’s Newsroom” that China is advocating for U.S. lockdowns to allow its economy to flourish while the U.S. economy continues to suffer.

Domenech, who is married to “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, said that over the last few months Twitter has deleted over 200,000 different accounts that it connected with China. He said that many other accounts still exist, and they post material in favor of U.S. lockdowns, along with material about Hong Kong and Taiwan, a “tell” of their affiliation with the Chinese government.

POMPEO SAYS CHINA WAS ‘AWARE’ OF HUMAN CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION BEFORE TELLING WORLD, WHO WAS ‘CO-OPTED’

Domenech said China interfering to instill fear and prompt a second wave of lockdowns would be “far greater” than the threat Russia posed in 2016 election interference.

The publisher said that the media in its coronavirus coverage is unintentionally “playing into China’s hands” by advocating for lockdowns.

He noted a spike in coronavirus cases across the country but said a lot of places locked down “in the wrong timing,” and locked down “too soon.”

“This kind of wave of recurring lockdowns is the kind of thing that completely undermines the ability of small businesses to function and has long term effects in our economy that no amount of stimulus is going to be able to paper over,” Domenech continued.

Domenech echoed the sentiments of Federalist executive editor Joy Pullmann, who wrote that the Chinese Communist Party has “expertly manipulated American corporate media’s anti-American biases to undermine their biggest competitor for control of the world.”

“There is a hard limit to how much fake economic activity current and future taxpayers can float. We had already reached it before coronavirus hit. A bailout economy will crash irrevocably at some point,” Pullman continued. “No matter how much Congress thinks they can suspend the laws of nature, never-ending economic inflation through accelerating claims on future American earners’ incomes is utterly unsustainable.”

States such as Texas, Florida, Arizona and California have reinstituted partial coronavirus shutdowns after facing a spike in cases. Florida, South Carolina and Texas all reported their largest one-day spikes Thursday, and the U.S. overall saw 77,000 new cases. The country saw 969 people die of coronavirus Thursday, the highest tally since June 10.