Federal judge orders Trump to return control of California National Guard to Newsom

A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump acted illegally when he seized control of California’s National Guard during ICE-related riots in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer issued the decision Thursday, siding with Governor Gavin Newsom and ordering Trump to return control of the Guard to the state “forthwith.”

“His actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Breyer wrote. “He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”

“Federalism is not optional,” the ruling states. “Even the president cannot legislate by fiat.”

Recent anti-ICE protests have led to riots, looting, and clashes with federal agents in Los Angeles. Trump issued a proclamation invoking federal authority, but Breyer rejected the justification, calling it constitutionally hollow.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order and took immediate action to halt federal control of the California National Guard.

“Defendants are temporarily ENJOINED from deploying members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles,” the ruling states. “Defendants are DIRECTED to return control of the California National Guard to Governor Newsom.”

The court stayed the order until noon on June 13, 2025, giving the defendants a narrow window to comply. Plaintiffs were also ordered to post a nominal bond of $100 within 24 hours.

Looking ahead, Judge Breyer scheduled a hearing to determine whether the temporary restraining order should become a preliminary injunction.

“Defendants are further ORDERED TO SHOW CAUSE why a preliminary injunction should not issue,” Breyer wrote. The hearing is set for June 20, 2025, at 10 a.m.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.