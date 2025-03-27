Federal judge denies Trump admin’s effort to ban transgender people from military

A federal judge denied President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to ban transgender people from joining the military, which was set to go into effect Friday.

Washington, D.C.-based U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee , on Wednesday, denied the government’s motion to dissolve her order that prevents the military from denying transgender people the ability to enlist in the military.

TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN SET TO TAKE EFFECT DURING ONGOING COURT BATTLE

Reyes presided over a hearing March 21, when she requested the Department of Defense delay its original March 26 deadline to enact the policy.

Reyes said she wanted to allow more time for the appeals process. She also said she had previously allowed plenty of time to appeal her earlier opinion blocking the ban from going into effect.

The legal challenge comes as the Supreme Court also considers a high-profile case dealing with transgender rights.