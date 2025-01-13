Federal judge clears way for release of special counsel report on Trump election case
A federal judge cleared the way for the release of the special counsel report on President-elect Trump’s election interference case on Monday.
Judge Aileen Cannon approved the release of the first of two volumes of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation in her Monday ruling. Cannon will consider releasing the second volume, which relates to Trump’s handling of classified documents, on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.