Federal judge blocks release of second volume of special counsel report to Judiciary Committee leaders
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the release of the second volume of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation into President Trump.
Judge Aileen Cannon had allowed the first volume to be released to a small group within Congress. The first volume relates to Smith’s investigation into alleged election interference by Trump, while the second relates to the classified documents investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.