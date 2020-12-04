Federal court restores DACA program, orders DHS to begin accepting new applicants
Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children are again able to apply for DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled Friday evening.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis fully restored the Obama-era program, after the Trump administration has sought to end it since September 2017. The judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting first-time applications on Monday.
The administration can now appeal to a federal appeals court or go to the Supreme Court for temporary relief from enforcement of the judge’s order.