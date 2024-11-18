Federal complaint targets Boston school district for Whites-only teacher training on racism

FIRST ON FOX: The Boston Public School (BPS) system is facing a federal civil rights complaint after internal lesson plan documents were leaked showing the district was organizing racially segregated Whites-only programming for teachers and parents instructing them on how to be less racist.

The parental rights advocacy group Parents Defending Education (PDE) filed a complaint last week with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Boston-area office after uncovering several internal district lesson plans and other documents showing BPS was operating racially-segregated “affinity groups” for teachers and parents. PDE argued in their complaint, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, that the White-only group instructing them to be less racist violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“BPS appears to have affinity groups for staff that excludes certain races. There is at least one affinity group that is for ‘White Staff and Parents Challenging Racism,'” PDE’s complaint stated.

HARVARD IDENTITY-BASED GRADUATIONS EXCLUDED JEWS IN NOW-DELETED WEBPAGE AS ANTISEMITISM CLAIMS PLAGUE

Attached to the complaint were internal lesson plans and other curriculum materials geared toward White “affinity group” members, including a pilot curriculum for the “Mendell Affinity Group for White People Challenging Racism,” and a more general guide for the district’s “White School Leader Affinity Group[s]” that includes a mission statement, a list of norms and objectives, and several templates for activities that White-affinity group members can do to help them become less racist.

“We aim to educate, support, and respectfully challenge one another as white people to face the historical and current realities of racism,” the mission statement reads.

“If a district’s racially segregated teacher support programs would earn a stamp of approval from the KKK, something has gone terribly wrong – and the fact that no administrators in the district seem to have opposed this programming raises additional red flags,” Nicole Neily, the president and founder of PDE, told Fox News Digital. “It’s not rocket science: including or excluding public school staff from opportunities on the basis of skin color is wrong.”

In 2023, PDE first published its findings on BPS’ racially-segregated affinity groups. Meanwhile, the year prior, PDE successfully challenged race-based school programming in another top Massachusetts school district, a move that resulted in the cessation of affinity groups that segregated students by race.

Federal guidance released by the Biden administration in 2023 stated that while schools could have candid discussions with students and faculty about race and racism, they likely could not create groups that exclude people on the basis of their race or ethnicity.

EDUCATION DEPT. TO INVESTIGATE RACIAL AFFINITY GROUPS AT NEW YORK CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL

“Title VI generally requires schools to ensure that all their students, regardless of race, have an equal opportunity to participate in any educational programs and activities, including meetings, focus groups, and listening sessions,” the guidance states. “Restricting students’ participation based on their race would raise significant concerns and trigger strict scrutiny under [the Civil Rights Act].”

Despite the federal guidance and empirical evidence that racially-segregated “affinity groups” can lead to legal action, the BPS website dedicates an entire page to district-wide “anti-racism resources,” including a section with a “Guidelines and Best Practices” document explaining why the district “needs” affinity groups “based on racial/ethnic identity.”

The district contested that its staff affinity groups are exclusive by race, noting to Fox News Digital that “membership in them is voluntary and anyone is able to participate.”

“At this time, we have not received the discrimination complaint,” a spokesperson for the district told Fox News Digital. “Any complaint received is thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with our established procedures and in compliance with applicable laws.”

Michele Exner, a senior adviser at PDE, said that in addition to Massachusetts, she has seen these “affinity groups” pop up in other states across the country, including California, New York and North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think these sorts of programs start out well-intentioned, but the minute that you exclude a certain student or teacher solely based on race, that is absolutely wrong. It should not be happening,” Exner said.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comment from BPS.