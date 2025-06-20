Federal appeals court rules Louisiana Ten Commandments school law is unconstitutional

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public-school classrooms and state-funded universities in the state is unconstitutional.

Three federal appellate judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana said they affirmed a lower district court’s ruling that the statute was “facially unconstitutional.”

Last June, a group of parents sued the state over concerns the law that went into effect in January violates the separation of church and state.

The district court issued a preliminary injunction on the law last November in the five school districts that involve plaintiffs.

ARKANSAS FAMILIES SUE TO KEEP 10 COMMANDMENTS OUT OF CLASSROOM BEFORE NEW LAW TAKES EFFECT

“H.B. 71 is plainly unconstitutional. The district court did not err,” the appeals court said on Friday, referring to the statute. “H.B. 71’s minimum requirements provide sufficient details about how the Ten Commandments must be displayed. Plaintiffs have shown that those displays will cause an “irreparable” deprivation of their First Amendment rights.”

The law was passed by Louisiana’s Republican-controlled legislature last year and says the text of the Ten Commandments must be written in “large, easily readable font.”

SUPREME COURT WEIGHS RELIGIOUS LIBERTY DISPUTE OVER PUBLIC FUNDING FOR CATHOLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

“The Ten Commandments must be displayed with a ‘context statement’ about the ‘History of the Ten Commandments in American Public Education,’ and ‘may’ be displayed with ‘the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance,'” the statute says.

“We are grateful for this decision, which honors the religious diversity and religious-freedom rights of public school families across Louisiana,” Rev. DarcyRoake, a plaintiff in the case represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said. “As an interfaith family, we believe that our children should receive their religious education at home and within our faith communities, not from government officials.”

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement: “This ruling will ensure that Louisiana families – not politicians or public-school officials – get to decide if, when and how their children engage with religion. It should send a strong message to Christian Nationalists across the country that they cannot impose their beliefs on our nation’s public-school children. Not on our watch.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement on Friday that she and her office “strongly disagree” with the ruling, according to NOLA.com.

“We will immediately seek relief from the full Fifth Circuit and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Murrill for comment.

Arkansas has a similar law and other Republican states are on the verge of similar laws.