Federal appeals court orders review of Biden administration changes to DACA
A federal appeals court ordered a review of new changes by the Biden administration to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The decision was made by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, which said that a Texas federal judge needs to review the program after several changes were made by the Biden administration in August.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.