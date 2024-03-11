FDNY tells firefighters to protest ‘on your own time’ after booing NY AG Letitia James, cheering Trump: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) issued a memo scolding firefighters it says brought “discredit” to the department after booing New York Attorney General Letitia James and cheering for former President Trump at a promotion ceremony last week, warning those who took part to protest on their own time, according to a report.

Following a New York Post report about the leaked memo, FDNY spokesman Jim Long confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday morning that chief officers went to firehouses over the weekend to discuss the events of Thursday and speak to the concerns and disappointment with the behavior shown during James’ remarks.

The chief officers also issued reminders that the behavior of FDNY members affects the department’s reputation, Long said, adding that the ongoing process of speaking to firefighters and staff was productive, well-received and put the department on a path of moving forward with the community and its partners.

The New York Post reported Sunday that the department handed out a memo over the weekend at firehouses across New York City that said the FDNY’s Bureau of Investigations and Trials (BITS) is combing through video to identify those who took part in the behavior.

Firefighters “should understand that BITS is gathering video and identifying members that brought discredit … to the department,” read the memo obtained by the Post. “We want the members to come forward. They will come to HQ to be educated [on] why their behavior is unacceptable.”

The memo also advised firefighters not to express their political views while on duty.

“When you’re not on duty, feel however you want about politicians,” the memo said. “Vote. Protest. That’s your right. But don’t do it on the job’s time, on other members’ time, or on their families’ time. Do it on your own time.”

The controversy began after booing erupted as James walked up to the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first Black female chaplain of the FDNY, the Rev. Pamela Holmes, as well as other first responders at a promotion ceremony on Thursday at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

“Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down,” James told the rowdy crowd. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

As James continued her remarks, the crowd repeatedly chanted “Trump!”

James led the civil fraud case against Trump in New York City that resulted in Judge Arthur Engoron finding Trump liable for more than $350 million in damages and barring him from operating his business in New York for three years.

Long also told Fox News Digital that the behavior on Thursday “fell short” of what the FDNY expects of its members, especially at an event that was meant to be a celebration of the work people have done to advance themselves in their careers.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges apologized to James immediately after the event and thanked her for coming to speak, Long said.

The department also claimed in the memo obtained by the news outlet that it is at risk of losing the cultural center as a venue after the incident hurt its reputation with the host.

Long said that FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh spoke to the congregation at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn and apologized for the behavior shown during the event.

Long previously told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement on Sunday morning that the department’s concerns were “about professionalism at an official event,” and “has nothing to do with politics.”

“Nobody is hunting anyone down,” Long said. “We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations.”