FBI’s Dan Bongino thinking of resigning after clash with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files fallout: Source

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino took the day off work on Friday over frustrations stemming from the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, two sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

One source told Fox News Digital that Bongino has not been seen in the office since Wednesday.

The latest revelation comes on the heels of a heated argument between Bongino and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi that occurred on Wednesday at the White House, the two sources confirmed.

The latest revelation comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s quip to a White House reporter during a cabinet meeting, in which he called the late sex criminal and financier a “creep.”

“Can I just interrupt for one second?” Trump said after a reporter directed an Epstein question at Bondi. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?”

“This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking.… We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people are still talking about this guy, this creep?” Trump asked. “That is unbelievable.”

On Sunday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI released a joint review that ended theories about an alleged Epstein client list, concluding there was no such list detailing the names of the world’s elite who allegedly took part in Epstein’s history as a sexual predator.

The DOJ also concluded the disgraced financier committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.

Public outrage ensued following the release of a prison surveillance video that the administration used to prove that no one entered Epstein’s cell in the hours leading up to his death.

The 10-hour video, though, has one minute missing, which has fueled conspiracy theories that the administration is participating in a cover-up involving Epstein’s death.

“President Trump is proud of Attorney General Bondi’s efforts to execute his Make America Safe Again agenda, restore the integrity of the Department of Justice, and bring justice to victims of crime. The continued fixation on sowing division in President Trump’s Cabinet is baseless and unfounded in reality,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.