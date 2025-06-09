FBI will investigate ‘any evidence of a criminal conspiracy’ in LA riots

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday that it will look into any organized effort to create chaos in Los Angeles, as anti-ICE riots occurred over the weekend.

“We’re investigating anyone who crosses the line from first-amendment protected activity to violence and are prepared to prosecute anyone who assaults a federal officer or causes damage to government property,” Laura Eimiller, media coordinator for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, told Fox News Digital in an email.

“LAPD, as you know, is also making arrests for unlawful assembly. Obviously, any evidence of a criminal conspiracy will be investigated,” she continued.

Dozens have been arrested in Los Angeles as cars have been burned and tensions between rioters and law enforcement tended to escalate later in the day over the weekend, and more unrest could occur on Monday night.

President Donald Trump has sent in National Guard troops to reign in the riots, which the state of California is suing over, as Democratic leaders argue it’s only instigating.

Andy Ngo of The Post Millennial reported that Antifa and others are likely playing a role in the riots, as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said that she’ll be introducing legislation to “designated ANTIFA as a terrorist organization.”

On Monday during a press conference announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fox News Digital acknowledged that “outside folks” will “sometimes embed themselves or use the protest as cover.”

“If you don’t follow the law, we will find you, and we will come for you, and we will hold you accountable,” Bonta said.

As for non-violent protests, many of the demonstrations stem from left-wing groups, including the Service Employees International Union, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The SEIU has organized anti-ICE rallies across the country following the arrest of the union’s California president, David Huerta, as he is facing federal charges for allegedly getting in the way of an ICE crackdown. Huerta was released Monday from federal custody.

“ICE’s brutal, military-style tactics have no place in our communities. We demand safety. We demand respect. We demand David’s release,” SEIU posted to X on Monday.

The group had a public plan to pour $200 million to support candidates across the country in 2024, including Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.

CHRILA told the New York Post that they have “not participated, coordinated, or been part of the protests being registered in Los Angeles other than the press conference and rally.”

The Post reported that CHIRLA won $450,000 in grants from the Biden-era DHS, but $100,936 of “remaining, unobligated federal funding” for the award given to the group was scrapped by the Trump administration in March, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted to X on Sunday.

The organization received millions in grants while President Joe Biden was in office, according to the outlet. The Post further reported that the PSL has ties to the Chinese Communist Party because of its backing from tech billionaire Neville Singham.

Fox News Digital has reached out to SEIU, the PSL, and CHIRLA for comment.