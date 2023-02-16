FBI twice searched University of Delaware for classified Biden docs: sources

The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in connection with President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, Fox News has learned.

Sources say no classified files have been found yet, but the FBI continues to go through documents and will determine if some are classified.

Biden’s legal team has reportedly been cooperative with the investigation, per the sources.

The University of Delaware is the president’s alma matter and home to the Biden School of Public Policy & Administration.

The FBI searched on two separate occasions but it was not immediately clear when the searches occurred.

The White House has declined to comment, referring all questions to the Department of Justice.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Delaware and the DOJ for comment.

The FBI search is the latest development in Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents, which were discovered in both his Wilmington home and at the Penn Biden Center.

In addition to Biden and Former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence also revealed that he had found classified documents in his Indiana home shortly after ordering a search of his records. Pence said he takes “full responsibility” for his possession of classified documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.