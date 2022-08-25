FBI officials slow-walked Hunter Biden laptop investigation until after 2020 election: whistleblowers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI officials told agents not to investigate Hunter Biden’s so-called “laptop from hell” for months due to concerns about influencing the 2020 presidential election, whistleblowers told Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

According to Johnson, “individuals with knowledge” of the Hunter Biden case told his office that the investigation was intentionally slowed on orders from “local FBI leadership.”

“While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Johnson claimed in a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

According to the whistleblowers, FBI officials told employees, “You will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop.”

“These new allegations provide even more evidence of FBI corruption and renew calls for you to take immediate steps to investigate the FBI’s actions regarding the laptop,” he added.

Johnson is not the only lawmaker alleging evidence of recent malpractice from the FBI.

GRASSLEY SAYS NEW WHISTLEBLOWER INFO REVEALS ‘DEEPLY ROOTED POLITICAL INFECTION’ WITHIN THE FBI

Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley said other whistleblower allegations reveal a “deeply rooted political infection” within the FBI.

In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded an accounting for alleged political bias influencing high-level investigations, particularly out of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., office.

“Starting on May 31, 2022, I’ve written three letters to you regarding political bias that has infected the FBI’s Washington Field Office,” Grassley, R-Iowa, writes. “Two of those letters provided specific and credible allegations based on numerous whistleblowers that have approached my office with information that one can only conclude is indicative of a deeply rooted political infection that has spread to investigative activity into former President Trump and Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden was spotted Monday for the first time after the Biden family’s big vacation — the first son was seen stopping with his family for ice cream in Los Angeles.

The Biden vacation came the same week Fox News Digital reported that Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser’s congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser’s business partner.

In addition, an investigation into Hunter’s tax affairs, which began in 2018, has reached a “critical stage,” a source told Fox News Digital last month. Officials are looking into whether to charge the first son with various tax violations and possible foreign lobbying violations.