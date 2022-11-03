FBI investigating shot fired at home where GOP candidate’s children often stay: report

The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place last month at the North Carolina family home of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and Republican candidate running for Congress, according to reports.

WBT News reported Thursday that the FBI is involved in the investigation. The agency could not be reached for confirmation.

Harrigan’s campaign manager told The Carolina Journal that a suspect shot into the home of his parents in Hickory. He said Harrigan’s children were in the home at the time and the shot entered just a few feet from where they were sleeping.

As of Thursday, there have been no arrests in the incident. Harrigan’s campaign has not confirmed that the FBI is involved in the investigation.

Harrigan is running against Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson in North Carolina’s 14th congressional district.

In a statement Thursday, Harrigan said his opponent’s politics have led to “rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime–including political violence.”

“My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission.”

The shooting comes amid heightened concerns for the security of politicians. DHS and other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, issued an intelligence bulletin on Friday warning that political candidates, election officials, and the public faced a heightened risk of violence.

Those warnings were underscored by a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband at their San Francisco home early Friday morning.