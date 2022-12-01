FBI denies purging conservative employees in letter to Jim Jordan

The FBI denied accusations from Republicans on Capitoll Hill that it has purged conservative employees from its ranks under President Biden’s administration on Thursday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has sent a slew of letters to the FBI alleging the organization has become a tool of the Biden administration and, among other things, had removed conservative employees from their posts over their political views. Jill Tyson, the FBI’s assistant director of its Office of Congressional Affairs, responded with her own letter Thursday.

“The FBI has strong procedures in place to promote accountability when an FBI employee strays from their obligations–including employee actions that create the appearance of political, social, or other bias,” she wrote in response to the purging allegation, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Punchbowl News.

“The FBI takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and that includes taking seriously our responsibility to FBI employees who make protected disclosures under the whistleblower regulations,” she added of the whistleblower who Jordan said he contacted.

Tyson went on to slap back at Jordan’s allegations that the FBI was biasing its enforcement against conservatives as well.

“It is important to emphasize that allegations against one or a very small number of employees do not reflect a widespread political bias or a lack of objectivity by the FBI’s 38,000 employees who perform their jobs objectively, rigorously, and with professionalism,” she wrote. “Nor do such allegations fairly call into question the FBI’s motivations and actions to fulfill its mission, which reflect the collective judgment and effort of our workforce.”

Jordan is poised to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when Republicans take control of the chamber on Jan. 3. He has already requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and others voluntarily testify before the committee.

He may subpoena their presence in the coming Congress, however.

Under Jordan, the committee is set to continue an investigation into the Biden administration’s “misuse of federal criminal and counterterrorism resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings” after Jordan said whistleblowers shared information that the White House “colluded with the National School Boards Association to manufacture a pretext for the use of federal law enforcement authorities against parents.”

“The FBI is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions,” Jordan told Wray in a letter last month “Committee Republicans intend to continue to examine the politicization and bias at the FBI, including into the 118th Congress if necessary.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.