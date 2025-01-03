FBI declines to say whether it will fire, discipline agent who said attack was ‘not a terrorist event’

The FBI has remained silent on whether it will fire or discipline the agent who initially told the media and public that the shocking New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans was “not a terrorist event,” before the agency quickly backtracked and reported the attack was in fact under investigation as a terror incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI’s press office and press secretary on Thursday and Friday, inquiring whether New Orleans field office FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan would face termination or disciplinary action over her initial claim the attack was not connected to terrorism, but did not receive replies. Fox Digital also called the FBI press office on Friday morning but could not leave a message regarding the inquiry as the voicemail box was full.

After chaos unfolded on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning as New Year’s revelers celebrated the holiday, Duncan spoke during a press conference, declaring the attack was not connected to terrorism.

“We’ll be taking over the investigative lead for this event. This is not a terrorist event,” Duncan said during the presser.

During that same press conference, however, the mayor of New Orleans told the media and public that the city did in fact suffer a terror attack.

“Know that the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack. It’s all still under investigation,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat who has served in the role since 2018, said at the presser.

On Thursday, the FBI responded to Fox Digital’s request for comment regarding criticisms surrounding Duncan’s initial assessment that the attack was not connected to terrorism, detailing to Fox Digital that, on the day of the attack, the FBI released three different statements that all said that the FBI was investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

“This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” the FBI said in one of the statements provided to Fox Digital.

Duncan also said in subsequent press conferences that the attack is being investigated as an act of terror.

The FBI confirmed this week that the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, had an ISIS flag in his truck at the time of the attack. The FBI added Thursday that Jabbar had been “inspired” by ISIS but that they have not found any evidence that he was directed by ISIS to carry out the rampage.

Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, was killed after exchanging gunfire with police after plowing a truck through crowds of people.

Conservative lawmakers, Trump allies and voters have slammed the FBI for its handling of the investigation, including Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, arguing that the FBI has put a heightened focus on DEI practices rather than fighting crime.

“The FBI has a no-fail mission. There is no room for error. When they fail, Americans die. It’s a necessity that Kash Patel gets confirmed ASAP,” a source close to President-elect Donald Trump added in criticism to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.