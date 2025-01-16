FBI closed DEI office in December, agency says

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI has closed its DEI office, Fox News can confirm.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray claiming that “radical” DEI practices had “endangered” Americans following the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

This is President Biden’s last week in office. President-elect Trump will take office on Monday.