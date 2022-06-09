FBI arrests Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley Thursday.

FBI agents executed search and arrest warrants at his home in Allendale, near Grand Rapids, and took Kelley into custody, a spokeswoman for FBI Detroit, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

She would not elaborate on what charges Kelley is facing at this time.

“At this time, I cannot provide any information on the nature of the charges against Mr. Kelley, although I expect additional information to be forthcoming,” FBI Detroit spokeswoman Mara R. Schneider said.

Detroit News reported that the charges are expected to be filed in federal court later Thursday.

The owner of a real estate firm, Kelley led large rallies at the state capitol in Lansing and Grand Rapids protesting the statewide COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates enforced by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to his campaign website.

His campaign bio also noted that Kelley, exercising his Second Amendment rights, “guarded a Civil War Statue in his hometown of Allendale as it was threatened to be taken down by BLM and Antifa” during 2020 riots after George Floyd’s killing.