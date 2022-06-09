FOX Politics 

FBI arrests Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges

The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley Thursday.

FBI agents executed search and arrest warrants at his home in Allendale, near Grand Rapids, and took Kelley into custody, a spokeswoman for FBI Detroit, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

She would not elaborate on what charges Kelley is facing at this time.

“At this time, I cannot provide any information on the nature of the charges against Mr. Kelley, although I expect additional information to be forthcoming,” FBI Detroit spokeswoman Mara R. Schneider said.

Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021.
((Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

Detroit News reported that the charges are expected to be filed in federal court later Thursday.

The owner of a real estate firm, Kelley led large rallies at the state capitol in Lansing and Grand Rapids protesting the statewide COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates enforced by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to his campaign website.

Ryan Kelley, a protest organizer, for the American Patriot Rally organized by the Michigan United for Liberty for the reopening of businesses stands on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020.
((Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

His campaign bio also noted that Kelley, exercising his Second Amendment rights, “guarded a Civil War Statue in his hometown of Allendale as it was threatened to be taken down by BLM and Antifa” during 2020 riots after George Floyd’s killing.