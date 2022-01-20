NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI agents could be seen outside the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Wednesday conducting unknown law enforcement activity.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement to Fox News. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Valerie Gonzalez, a reporter on the scene for The Monitor, said that FBI agents were snapping photographs of trucks in the driveway and said it was unclear if anyone was inside the home.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation,” a spokesperson for Cuellar’s office said in a statement to Fox News. “He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th district that stretches from San Antonio, to Laredo, to Rio Grande City, has been one of the most outspoken liberal critics of the Biden administration’s border policy and has called for Vice-President Kamala Harris to be replaced as Biden’s “border czar.”