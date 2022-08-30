FBI agent who retired amid Hunter Biden probe scrutiny denies political bias

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legal counsel for an FBI agent ,who retired last week following allegations that he tried to run interference into the Hunter Biden laptop probe, are denying reports that he was politically motivated.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was named by Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Grassley cited whistleblowers who alleged a pattern of political bias from high-ranking officials, including Thibault.

Morrison & Foerster LLP, who is representing Thibault clarified that their client retired from the FBI and was not fired, nor forced to retire or asked to retire. Morrison said Thibault turned in his security badge and walked out of the FBI field office with two long-time special agent friends.

Thibault, who had been with the FBI for more than 30 years, was eligible for retirement and informed his supervisors about a month ago of his intentions, Morrison said.

The firm pointed out that Thibault had led and supervised multiple investigations into public corruption by both Democrats and Republicans.

Morrison said the Office of Special Counsel is investigating allegations that Thibault’s social media posts potentially violated the Hatch Act, which restrains thepolitical activities of federal employees.

“Thibault is cooperating with that investigation, urges the Office to complete its review, and expects to be fully exonerated,” Morrison said, adding that Thibault, regardless of retirement, welcomes any investigation into allegations that he “took certain actions in investigations for partisan political reasons.”

“He firmly believes that any investigation will conclude that his supervision, leadership and decision making were not impacted by political bias or partisanship of any kind,” Morrison said. “He is confident that all of his decisions were consistent with the FBI’s highest standards for ethics and integrity.”

The firm reiterated that Thibault was not involved in either the planning or execution of the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

The firm also said Thibault “did not supervise the investigation of Hunter Biden,” which, they added, is now being handled by the Baltimore Field Office.

“In particular, Mr. Thibault was not involved in any decisions related to any laptop that may be at issue in that investigation, and he did not seek to close the investigation,” Morrison said.