website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A company co-owned by progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has racked up an $86,000 unpaid tax bill, public records show.

Krasner has a 40% stake in a company called Tiger Building LP, his 2021 statement of financial interests shows. The disclosure says the company owns a pair of buildings in Philadelphia, including 1221 Locust St., which houses a restaurant.

Tiger Building’s corporate records list Little Street of Clubs LLC as its officer, and Little Street of Clubs’ own corporate filings list Krasner as its president.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER SAYS CITY DOES NOT ‘HAVE A CRISIS OF CRIME’ DESPITE RECORD HOMICIDES

Tiger Building, meanwhile, holds the massive tax bill. Public records currently show $86,043.57 in outstanding taxes for its property located at 1221 Locust St., including $79,776.79 in principal, $2,762.60 in interest, $1,215.19 in penalties and $2,288.99 in other fees. The records indicate there is a payment plan in effect.

The company’s tax problems date back several years. Tiger Building was hit with a $130,000 judgment in 2016 for unpaid Use & Occupancy taxes, which are imposed on Philadelphia businesses to help fund public schools. In April 2017, the company negotiated its debt to $89,000 and established a payment plan, according to City & State PA.

Krasner pockets a hefty $180,000 salary as DA, payroll data shows.

Ralph Cipriano, an investigator who has reported on Krasner’s taxes, told Fox News Digital that 54% of the amount owed by Krasner is supposed to go toward the “financially troubled” Philadelphia School District.

“Larry Krasner is also a hypocrite because he’s been featured in an online ad posted by the Real Justice PAC of San Francisco, as being a supporter of fully funding public schools,” Cipriano said.

SHAUN KING GROUP HEAVILY INVOLVED IN EFFORTS TO SAVE FAR-LEFT SAN FRANCISCO DA BOUDIN FROM RECALL ELECTION

Krasner has rallied for increased K-12 education funding, saying such proposals are “the kind of anti-crime legislation that works.”

“Last year, the Real Justice PAC bragged online about how it had raised some $1.3 million for Krasner’s re-election campaign – in flagrant violation of city elections laws that limited contributions from a single PAC to $12,600,” Cipriano added.

Krasner’s campaign and Real Justice have twice violated Philadelphia’s campaign finance law while intertwined during elections. The most recent incident, in 2021, resulted in a $10,000 fine for Krasner’s campaign, while Real Justice received a $30,000 penalty.

Real Justice is now heavily involved in efforts to save progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from his June 7 recall election, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Shaun King, Real Justice’s co-founder, also established a group called the Grassroots Law Project, which includes a pilot commission in three cities to “address decades of harm caused by law enforcement and prosecutorial overreach.” The program involves Krasner and Boudin.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Krasner was largely swept into office in January 2018 due to nearly $2 million in funding from George Soros as part of his efforts to elect progressive prosecutors around the country.

Philadelphia’s DA’s office did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on Krasner’s delinquent taxes.