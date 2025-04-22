Far-left lawmaker breaks silence after unearthed social media post ignites firestorm

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Far-left Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., broke his silence on Tuesday after an unearthed social media post of rap lyrics set off a firestorm of controversy.

Frost, who recently made headlines for flying to El Salvador to visit deported illegal immigrant and alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was heavily criticized on social media after a seemingly cryptic tweet from 2016 resurfaced reading “f—– wit my gang gon get u spilled.”

The post was in response to tweets including by one account named “Hits LeBlunt.” The line is from the song “Gang” by rapper “Max P.”

The post generated a spate of concern and condemnation, with many saying it was unbecoming of a member of Congress to have such a post on his official account.

Even Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who has emerged as a key ally of the Trump administration, weighed in on the controversy by posting a shoulder shrug emoji.

Rather than deleting the post, Frost simply responded to the controversy by saying, “Never thought Max P lyrics I tweeted at 19 would get so much attention from MAGA.”

Frost also tweeted out “I’ve only ever been in one gang” with an image of him in his high school band.

Frost kept going, tweeting again on Tuesday, “Keep looking through my old posts. There has to be some more funny stuff in there. Make sure you tag me.”

Frost’s responses, however, did not quell the controversy, with users continuing to bash him for the tweet and many even posting AI meme images showing Frost with tattoos reading “DeMS-13.”

Some seemed to find the controversy funny, such as conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who posted a screenshot of Bukele’s roast of Frost with the caption, “never deleting this app.”

Popular conservative account “End Wokeness” replied to Frost’s 2016 tweet by saying, “DeMS-13 or Tren Dem Aragua?”

Others, like the popular account “DataRepublican,” expressed that the tweet was not fitting for a member of Congress.

“You are a Congressman. You’re not a gangster. You’re not being cool or edgy. You are held to a high standard, as a representative of the mightiest nation on the Earth. Do better,” the account commented.

Frost was one of five Democratic lawmakers who visited El Salvador last week to advocate for the release and return of Abrego Garcia from the Salvadoran mega prison known as the “Terrorist Confinement Center” (CECOT).

Posting on X from El Salvador, the congressman accused President Donald Trump of “illegally arresting, jailing, & deporting people with no due process.”

“We must hold the Administration accountable for these illegal acts and demand Kilmar’s release. Today it’s him, tomorrow it could be anyone else,” said Frost.

Besides Frost, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., and Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., also flew to El Salvador on behalf of Abrego Garcia.