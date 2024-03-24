Far-left British lawmaker George Galloway slammed for Princess Kate conspiracy theories

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

George Galloway, a veteran left-wing British political disruptor who recently won a special election parliament seat, is being slammed for spreading conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton.

Members of Parliament have condemned Galloway as a “stain on British democracy,” for “platforming untruths” about the Princess of Wales, even going as far as to speculate that she was “dead,” according to The Telegraph.

“It’s clearly not Kate Middleton in the Sun video,” Galloway posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter on Friday, along with an interview clip from his talk show. “It’s a woman 20 years younger and the royals haven’t confirmed its authenticity. Kate hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas Day.”

Galloway and interviewee David Clews were discussing the video released of Middleton and Prince William enjoying some fresh air at the Windsor Farm Shop nearly three months after her last official royal outing.

Galloway’s post was just hours before Middleton announced Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video message that appeared to feature subtle symbolism of the fight against the disease.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales was seen sitting on a park bench in front of a field of blooming daffodils, a flower that has become known as a symbol of hope and resilience for cancer patients and survivors.

In her video, Middleton shared that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed “cancer had been present.” She did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

The princess gave an update on her health after undergoing major surgery earlier this year.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate said in the video recorded Wednesday. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

“George Galloway’s style of politics is a stain on British democracy, and has no place in Parliament,” Wendy Chamberlain said, according to The Telegraph. “”Giving oxygen to conspiracy theories like this is the lowest of the low. He should be ashamed of himself.”

“Some of the fantasies that have been put around about the Princess of Wales are hurtful and malign and fall well below the standards expected of an MP,” Tim Loughton said, according to The Telegraph.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright, Ashley Hume and The Associated Press contributed to this report.