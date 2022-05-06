Far-left activists targeting politicians’, judges’ homes becoming increasingly common pressure tactic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left protesters have become more emboldened in recent years, with the targeting of officials’ homes by activists becoming increasingly more common.

The liberal group “Ruth Sent Us” this week published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Ruth Sent Us” encouraged supporters to protest outside the justices’ homes. Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices’ homes following the leak. The group says they will visit the homes on May 11.

Targeting public officials’ homes for protests is quickly becoming a favorite pressure tactic of far-left activists.

Several climate protesters were arrested for trespassing in front of Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston home in June of last year.

Texas Tribune reporter Erin Douglas reported the protesters came from the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate activism movement that backs the Green New Deal.

Douglas reported the protesters gathered outside Cruz’s home to demand President Biden stop negotiations with the GOP and pass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “civilian climate corps plan.”

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a Republican, saw protesters from ShutDownDC outside his Virginia residence outside Washington, D.C., whom he accused of “threatening” his wife and their newborn daughter while he was in his state.

Virginia authorities told reporters that the protesters were peaceful but had violated three laws: protesting in front of a home, an ordinance banning noise in front of a home, and littering.

Justice Kavanaugh was also targeted by pro-abortion activists from ShutDownDC at his Maryland home last year. The activists protested Kavanaugh’s decision with four other justices to deny an emergency appeal against Texas’ abortion law.

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was greeted by climate protesters, including those from the Sunrise Movement, outside of the marina where he docks his houseboat in November 2021 over him not supporting President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill.

“This action in front of his yacht club is to highlight that he is a bought-out politician,” the Sunrise Movement’s Kidus Girma said.

The Biden administration is not immune from the protests, either; left-wing activists descended upon Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ house in September of last year over the Biden administration’s border policies.

Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas’ house in a foil emergency blanket that read, “Biden presidency, Trump policy,” with a hashtag “KeepYourPromises” included at the bottom.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., own house has not been spared from the ire of progressive protesters, who served the speaker an “eviction notice” last July while calling on her to reconvene Congress to pass an eviction moratorium extension.

“The reason that we’re at her house is that she has a beautiful mansion in Pacific Heights in San Francisco, and it shows how out of touch she is with the people that are facing a situation [of eviction],” Christin Evans, one of the activists outside of Pelosi’s home, told Fox News.

Additionally, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan had his home vandalized by protesters after he voted against defunding the police and faced recall threats over the no vote.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlyn McFall, David Aaro, Louis Casiano, Marisa Schultz, and Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting.