Family matters: How VP Vance, wife deliver ‘normalcy to the kids in a very abnormal situation’

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their young children are adjusting well to life as the Second Family, with the vice president telling Fox News Digital that they are trying to “deliver as much normalcy to the kids in a very abnormal situation.”

Vance sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital this week.

“Everyone is adjusting well—they are doing very well,” Vance said. “It’s different, right?”

“My seven-year-old son Ewan, he’s adjusting, but he’s also aware of all of it,” Vance said.

“And then we have our five-year-old son, Vivek, who I think is a little bit less aware of it,” Vance continued. “To him, it’s just fun. He has a bunch of Secret Service agents to play with, and he gets to go wherever he wants to, and he really likes that.”

“And Mirabel, who’s three, has no idea what’s going on,” Vance said of his youngest.

Vance shared a photo of Mirabel, which he and his wife display in their home in the Naval Observatory, “in her pajamas reviewing this Indian troop formation.”

“It’s so funny—it’s maybe my favorite photo of the entire 100 days that we’ve had so far—it’s very cute,” Vance said. “So, you sort of see different levels of kids’ understanding of it.”

Vance said the children “have a good school situation.”

“We have good friends here, and they spend a lot of time at the White House,” Vance said.

“Of course, our primary residence—we still have our home in Cincinnati—but our primary residence is the Naval Observatory,” Vance said. “It’s very isolated, so it’s nice, because, for the kids, it’s not like growing up in a fishbowl.”

Vance said the children “have a lot of room to run around.”

“There aren’t cameras everywhere, and it feels very, very private—very normal for the kids—which is all we could ask for,” Vance said.

As for his wife, Vance said “each second lady approaches the role differently—there’s not like, a manual that says—this is how you will be second lady.”

“I think what Usha has done is she has focused on some issues she cares about and she is very involved in the Kennedy Center—she really likes the arts and that is a project that she’s taken on,” Vance explained, adding that she plans to “take on additional projects.”

“But she also is a mom,” Vance said. “And the kids are really young, and she saw this as an opportunity to try to deliver as much normalcy to the kids in a very abnormal situation.”

He added: “But she’s doing well, and she really likes it—I think the role suits her and she’s having fun. She’s amazing.”