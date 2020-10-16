Facebook, Twitter employees send over 90% of political donations to Democrats: report

Facebook and Twitter employees have sent more than 90% of political donations to Democrats so far in 2020, according to news reports.

That amount includes “all federal donations” from Facebook and Twitter employees this year based on records available through OpenSecrets.org, a research group that tracks money in politics by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

Employees at both tech giants contributed millions in individual donations and PAC donations, an analysis from the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center found.

Twitter employees donated $347,270, or 98.99% of total federal donations, to Democrats, making individual donations of $200 or more. Meanwhile, only $3,556, or 1.01%, of federal donations from Twitter employees went to Republicans. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received $66,929 from Twitter employees, or 19% of employees’ total federal donations.

Facebook employees donated $2.4 million, or 91.68% of total federal donations, to Democrats with donations of $200 or more via individuals or PACS. Only $218,576, or 8.2% of all federal donations from Facebook employees, went to Republicans. Employees donated $645,152 to Biden, or 25% of total federal donations.

Both companies recently came under fire after deciding to reduce the spread of a New York Post article that shows purported communication between Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company.

“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform,” Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Stone has worked for Facebook for more than six years. He previously served as communications director for the House Majority PAC between 2012 and 2014; press secretary for Democratic California Sen. Barbara Boxer between 2011 and 2012; and press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) between 2009 and 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Twitter stated that its reasoning behind blocking the post was due to the personal information revealed in the New York Post article, which violates the social media site’s Hacked Media Policy.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who donated exclusively to Democrats in 2019, according to OpenSecrets.org, called the company’s botched rollout of the ban “unacceptable” in a Thursday tweet. Users were blocked from sharing the Post article via private message and as direct tweets without explanation.

A number of high-level Republican congressmen including Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Ken Bunk of Colorado, are calling on the websites to explain their respective reasons for blocking the article. Hawley sent a letter to both companies inviting them to testify before Congress.