FAA says airspace in Montana reopened after ‘Department of Defense activities’

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Saturday it has issued a temporary flight restriction over a portion of Montana shortly after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada.

“The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities,” the FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement on Saturday evening.

The airspace being closed down is in the area around Havre, Montana not far from the U.S. border with Canada.

The FAA says the directive is “effective immediately until further notice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes shortly after an unknown object was shot down by a U.S. military fighter jet in Canada.

This is a developing story check back for details.